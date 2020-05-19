Venetian on Las Vegas Strip expected to reopen in June

After weeks of not allowing bookings on its website, the company is accepting reservations for The Venetian beginning June 1.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. expects to open its Las Vegas properties June 1.

The company plans to reopen in phases, starting with The Venetian tower and following with the Palazzo tower at a later date.

According to a Tuesday company statement, the property plans to reopen with a full-service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, a renovated Venetian pool deck and multiple retail outlets.

“In light of the COVID-19 situation, we have launched Venetian Clean, our commitment to more than 800 separate initiatives to enhance safety and minimize risk for our visitors and team members,” the company said in the statement.

The company is also launching a “Share the LOVE program.” For every suite night booked through the program The Venetian will donate a free night, up to 50,000 nights, to be used by a first responder in the fight against the pandemic.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

