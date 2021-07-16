Venetian, Palazzo back to requiring masks after new COVID uptick

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Nevada, The Venetian and Palazzo announced that it is returning to requiring masks regardless of an employee’s vaccination status.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Employees at The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo Center will go back to wearing facial coverings following new recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District, the company said Friday.

Keith Salwoski, a spokesman for The Venetian, said in response to the revised Southern Nevada Health District recommendations that the company will now require that all employees, vaccinated or not, wear company-issued face masks while working in indoor spaces and in indoor areas where people congregate.

“In addition, we have revised our signs posted at public entrances to share this new SNHD recommendation,” he said. “Complimentary face masks are available to our guests at front desks, Grazie desks and concierge desks.”

The new recommendation resulted from an uptick in COVID-19 infections and a stagnant rate of vaccinations.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

