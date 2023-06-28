Venetian, Palazzo employees have chance to unionize

Workers at the only two non-union resorts on the Strip now have a chance to unionize after signing a card check neutrality agreement with the properties.

Employees at The Venetian Resort and The Palazzo will have the chance to consider unionizing in an agreement with the property owners and local unions announced Tuesday.

A joint statement from the Culinary Union Local 226, Bartenders Local 165, Teamsters Local 986 and Operating Engineers Local 501 said that it reached a card check neutrality agreement with the two Las Vegas Strip resorts managed by Apollo Global Management, according to a news release.

Such an agreement means Venetian and Palazzo management won’t take a position as workers determine whether to unionize.

It’s a first for the two properties, the only two non-union shops on the Strip. The properties never entered a collective bargaining agreement with the previous owners, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Apollo Global Management and VICI Properties, a real estate investment trust, closed on its purchase of the two resorts and an adjoining convention center for $6.25 billion in February 2022.

“Our unions have historically worked with Apollo Global Management in Las Vegas and in other major metropolitan areas across the United States and we are hopeful as thousands of workers, employed at the only two non-union casinos remaining on the Las Vegas Strip, will have the opportunity to choose whether to unionize while management remains neutral and respects their choice,” the unions said in a statement.

Disclsoure: The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

