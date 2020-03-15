Venetian, Palazzo to remain open without layoffs, Sands says

Spokesman Ron Reese said the company will work with team members impacted by the school closings in the Las Vegas community, and will “continue taking the recommended precautions necessary to keep our team members and guests safe.”

Gondolas float past St. Mark's Square at The Venetian on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, April 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. plans to keep its Las Vegas properties open, and is not considering layoffs, according to a Sunday statement.

The statement came shortly after a Sunday afternoon address from Gov. Steve Sisolak in which he ordered the closure of all K-12 public schools in Nevada beginning Monday to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

The company is not considering any changes to existing health care benefit plans, according to Reese.

“Our team members are our most valuable asset and we have every intention of getting through this challenging situation together,” Reese said.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokesman Richard Broome said the company has no plans to temporarily shut down its Nevada properties. When asked if the school closures will have impact on staffing, Broome said “it’s too soon to know.”

Boyd Gaming Corp. spokesman David Strow said the company has no further closures to announce at this time. The company said Sunday it is closing or has already closed properties in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokesman Rich Broome said it is too soon to say what impact the school closures will have on the property.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

