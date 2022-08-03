104°F
Veteran Las Vegas executive to lead future Hard Rock on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2022 - 1:43 pm
 
Joe Lupo, future president of Hard Rock Las Vegas. (Hard Rock International)
A casino executive with deep Las Vegas ties has been tapped as president of the Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas, which is slated to replace The Mirage on the Strip.

Joe Lupo has more than 30 years of casino experience, most recently as the president of the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City since November 2018. Before that, he was president of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Tampa, Florida, for two years.

In Nevada, Lupo worked at Boyd Gaming properties in Las Vegas and Laughlin, including as the sportsbook director at the now-demolished Stardust. Lupo, an Ohio native, is also a UNLV graduate.

Hard Rock International, operated by Florida’s Seminole Indian Tribe, agreed in December to purchase the operations of The Mirage from MGM Resorts International for $1.075 billion. The property will be converted to the Hard Rock brand, with a guitar-shaped hotel tower replacing The Mirage’s signature volcano.

The sale is still pending regulatory approval.

The real estate investment trust Vici Properties owns The Mirage property and will have a long-term lease agreement with Hard Rock.

Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said Lupo has achieved “amazing results” in Atlantic City.

“Thanks to his dedication and expertise, financial results continue to outperform expectations, while our team members share an unmatched commitment to guest service and satisfaction,” Allen said in a statement announcing the appointment. “I am confident Joe Lupo will achieve even greater success at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.”

Anthony Faranca, formerly the vice president and general manager of Live! Casino in Hanover, Maryland, will take over for Lupo at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, pending regulatory approval.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

