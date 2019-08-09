101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

VIP business down in Macao for Las Vegas-based casino companies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2019 - 4:42 pm
 

VIP business in Macao has taken a hit from the U.S.-China trade war, adversely affecting three Las Vegas-based companies.

The trade war, along with protests in Hong Kong, are starting to affect the Macao properties owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Together, the three Las Vegas-based companies own nine casinos in Macao, an autonomous region on the south coast of China. Wynn and Sands are especially reliant on the region, with about 70 percent and 64 percent of their revenue based in Macao, respectively. Meanwhile, about 22 percent of MGM’s revenue comes from Macao.

“We did have weaker-than-normal VIP hold in the quarter,” said Jim Murren, CEO of MGM, during a call to investors last month. As a result, the company lost about $10 million from cash flow.

Wynn and Sands also have reported declines in the VIP market in recent months.

Macao casinos are extremely reliant on VIP high rollers; revenue from VIP baccarat made up 47.2 percent of all casino gaming revenue last quarter, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of Macao.

While Macao casinos’ VIP markets are hurting, analysts expect the market to rebound.

“I don’t consider the trade war to be a long-term issue,” said Jefferies analyst David Katz.

‘Customers are concerned’

After months of tension between the U.S. and China, the trade war has continued to escalate; after President Donald Trump sent a tweet this month that threatened tariffs on about $300 billion of Chinese goods, China let its currency drop and U.S. stocks plunged to their worst losses of the year.

Last month, gross gaming revenue in Macao fell 3.5 percent from the previous year to $3 billion, with VIP baccarat revenue down 15.6 percent, according to Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The region is the world’s highest-grossing gambling jurisdiction, and took in $37.6 billion in gaming revenue last year compared to $11.9 billion in Nevada.

Wynn CEO Matt Maddox said during a call to investors this month that the company is “continuing to see some choppiness in the premium market and in the VIP market,” with cash flow in April down 21 percent compared to the year before.

Last month, Sands President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Goldstein told investors that the company’s high-roller customers are affected by the trade war. The company reported a 12 percent decline in VIP volume.

“Customers are concerned in the trade war,” Goldstein said. “It’s not a good thing from their perspective.”

As operators wait for VIP revenue to pick up again, they’re turning their focus on mass segments, according to Katz.

A July report from Jefferies said average daily revenue was up 5 percent month-over-month for mass markets, compared to a 5 to 6 percent decline for the VIP segment.

Long-term optimism

Analysts are unsure when the trade war will end, but they’re confident the VIP dip is merely a blip on the radar.

“We do not think the trade war will dictate long-term strategies,” said Union Gaming analyst John DeCree.

Once the trade war is resolved, DeCree expects a gradual recovery for the Macao market over several months. Until then, he said, Macao and greater China are still “compelling places” to invest.

“We expect operators will continue to manage their business and invest for the long-term potential,” DeCree said.

As companies continue to wait for trade tensions to pass, near-term share prices could continue to fluctuate, according to a Stifel report from analysts Steven Wieczynski and Brad Boyer.

“The headwinds facing these segments are not likely to dissipate anytime soon,” according to the report.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Dan Lee, CEO of Full House Resorts, discusses investments the company has made in casinos outsi ...
Full House Resorts rides sports betting wave
By / RJ

CEO and president Dan Lee expects to see positive results as the Las Vegas-based company explores expansion opportunities and as legalized sports betting continues to spread.