Casinos & Gaming

Virgin Hotel on path to open sportsbook

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2023 - 12:40 pm
 
Directional signage within the reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort Virgin Hotels Las ...
Directional signage within the reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Exterior signage for the reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ...
Exterior signage for the reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will finally get a sportsbook after the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended licensing for Betfred Group Ltd. as operators.

Board members voted 2-0 to approve the sportsbook in a special meeting. The Nevada Gaming Commission is expected to consider final approval of the license at its monthly meeting Thursday.

Betfred, a British sportsbook operator that was first licensed in 1967, has operations in the United Kingdom, South Africa and, in the United States, including Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and Ohio with 1,400 betting outlets and 11,000 employees worldwide.

Founder and Chairman Fred Done — the 79-year-old “Fred” of Betfred — told board members he “never set out to build an empire,” but found that the popularity of sports wagering has led to rapid growth of the industry and his company.

Done said when he started his company with several family members, sports bets were taken without computer equipment. But the new book at Virgin Hotels will offer a state-of-the-art IGT wagering system with four betting windows.

The book will be operated within the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority-controlled casino and all but one employee will work for Mohegan. One manager will be a Betfred employee, but Mohegan General Manager Joe Hasson said any player disputes will be handled by Mohegan and not Betfred.

Sportsbook officials said they hope the facility will be open in time to take Super Bowl wagering. Initially, the Betfred book will offer sports bets only and no racing wagers. Managers say they hope to add race betting and a mobile app for betting later this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

