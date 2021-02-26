Virgin Hotel will open without resort fees, free parking

The off-Strip property is set to open March 25 with no resort fees, complimentary self-parking and free Wi-Fi. Parking will be available at two parking garages located off Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road.

Richard “Boz” Bosworth speaks during a press conference to announce the reopening of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas’ newest resort-casino is set to open next month without one of the most contested charges among travelers: resort fees.

According to a Friday news release, this offering falls in line with the Virgin Hotels brand, which does not charge resort fees at any of its properties.

“We are so proud to be one of the first major casino-resorts in Las Vegas without a resort fee,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President & CEO of JC Hospitality, which owns Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, in the release. “Beyond this, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will exceed expectations with valued amenities and added benefits.”

Once open, the property — formerly the Hard Rock Hotel before undergoing a $200 million renovation — will offer three hotel towers with more than 1,500 rooms, a 5-acre pool and entertainment complex and a 60,000-square-foot casino run by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.