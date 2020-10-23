65°F
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers details on ‘desert oasis’ pool complex

By Bailey Schulz Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 9:23 am
 

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is set to open January 15 with a 5-acre pool and entertainment complex.

A Friday press release referred to the space as a “modern desert oasis,” with a resort pool, dayclub, The Promenade and Event Lawn.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

