Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opens, public getting its 1st look

Rooms are sold out and the public is getting its first look inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, more than 400 days after the Hard Rock Hotel closed its doors.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Exterior signage for the reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Directional signage within the reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The main gambling area within the reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Guests await the opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Guests await the opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Virgin Hotels CEO James Bermingham welcomes guests to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Drummers and dancers arrive for the opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It was 415 days ago when the Hard Rock Hotel closed.

On Thursday, the doors reopen with a new owner and casino operator and a fresh look.

The public can get its first glimpse of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Hotel rooms are sold out for opening night and executives from Virgin, JC Hospitality LLC and the Mohegan Sun Indian Tribe plan ceremonies at the main entrance to the building prior to the opening.

Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Ray Pineault, chief operating officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels, and Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president of Hilton Americas, are scheduled to make appearances.

There are plenty of British and desert southwest vibes associated with property. The 1,500 hotel rooms and suites are referred to as “chambers” and the sportsbook will be operated by Betfred, a United Kingdom company, once it becomes licensed by the state.

Pastel shades of pink and purple with surprising bursts of greenery from cacti and shrubs surround the property.

“A lot of the inspiration really came early on from the travel that you would see as you came to Las Vegas through the desert,” said Gary Scott, chief operating officer for JC Hospitality. “You’re going to see a lot of greenery … but it’s light, it’s fresh and it’s airy. And really, it embodies the spirit you might have found at Palms Springs years ago.”

Good evening and welcome to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which officially opens to the public in 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/Xtz5rJrwsH — mike shoro (@mike_shoro) March 26, 2021

Casino workers have embraced what the Mohegan Sun Tribe calls “the Spirit of Aquai,” a centuries-old guiding philosophy that encourages a warm and welcoming atmosphere as well as passionate and dedicated employees based on mutual respect, providing outstanding service and building productive long-term relationships.

Most of Virgin’s 2,000 employees are former Hard Rock workers and in the casino, half of the 600 slot machines on the casino floor are holdovers from the Hard Rock days.

The off-Strip property will be a part of Curio Collection by Hilton, and the resort will intermix a passion for food and beverage with music and culture with three hotel towers, the 60,000-square-foot casino, a five-acre desert pool oasis including a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity and 24 Oxford, a showroom accommodating 650 guests.

The restaurant mix includes 12 food and beverage venues including Todd English’s Olives, Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market, the Nobu, Michael and David Morton’s One Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restaurateur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company Hakkasan Group and a sports entertainment, daylife and nightlife venue called Money, Baby! from Justin Massei and Mikis Troyan of Clive Collective.

Other food outlets include Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop.

The ownership group includes JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will have the advantage of three loyalty clubs feeding customers to the property, Hilton’s Hilton Honors, Virgin’s The Know, and Mohegan Sun’s Momentum.

Thursday’s opening will include live music on The Lawn, a gathering space that doubles as a meetings and convention area, but is not expected to include a VIP party usually associated with resort openings. Property officials said a VIP opening would likely occur once more people are vaccinated and coronavirus cases fall.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.