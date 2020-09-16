Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to debut with mobile room key, smart assistant

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has yet to open, but the resort-casino is already gearing up to offer guests contactless options in the age of COVID-19.

Guests at the property will have the option to use a mobile app called Lucy to control a series of touch-free experiences throughout the resort, according to a Wednesday news release. The app can be used as a mobile room key, allow guests to order room service or check out of the hotel, and can control lighting, thermostats and TVs inside guest rooms.

Additionally, the property claims that the layout of its more than 1,500 rooms is ideal for a “contactless experience.”

Rooms will include two spaces separated by a privacy door. The first space, dubbed “the dressing room,” includes a vanity, makeup desk, mirror, shower, toiletries and a closet for two. “The lounge,” located on the other side of the privacy door, includes a lounge bed, high-definition TV, pedestal table and seating nook.

All rooms will have custom lighting with motion sensors. Some will be dog-friendly with special amenities.

“There is a chamber to meet the needs of every traveler and we cannot wait for you to experience the comfort of our unique style,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, which owns the resort-casino.

The property, which is undergoing major renovations as it transitions from a Hard Rock Hotel, said last month that it was reconsidering a fall opening because of the pandemic. A Wednesday news release said an opening date would be revealed this month.

The rooms were designed by Los Angeles-based Studio Collective and feature a “modern desert ambiance.” The rooms will be bright, with neutral colors and “pops of whimsical touches” and “warm and modern finishes,” according to the release.

“We drew inspiration from the surrounding desert landscape, which is reflected in our designs for the chambers,” said Adam Goldstein, design director and partner at Studio Collective.

The rooms will be spread out across three towers: Opal, located near meeting and convention spaces; Canyon, which is located near the casino and offers view of the Las Vegas cityscape and property pool; and the all-suite Ruby Tower, which includes its own valet and exclusive check-in area.

“We have worked with amazing partners to combine Virgin Hotels’ signature amenities and our new property design to make Virgin Hotels Las Vegas a one-of-a-kind destination,” Bosworth said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.