Virgin Hotels responds to union’s threat to strike before F1 race

Culinary Local 226 has said workers at the off-Strip hotel-casino will go on strike Friday, roughly a week before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

An off-Strip hotel-casino is preparing for a strike deadline that could threaten its staffing before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix next week.

In a Tuesday statement, Virgin Hotels management said they were aware of the strike deadline and were “fully committed to finding a fair resolution” during negotiations that are expected to take place on Thursday.

But the management alleged union negotiators have not put the property’s proposals to a vote or responded to other proposals.

“Although it committed at the bargaining table to provide those responses as soon as possible, it did not reach out to us until November 8 regarding a return to the table or any other potentially constructive steps toward resolution,” part of a statement from the property read.

“Throughout negotiations, the Union has engaged in ‘take it or leave it’ bargaining, refusing to move off a position that it knows is not economically viable for our off-Strip property, and that would negatively impact all hotel team members. Our dedication to our team members’ well-being and achieving sustainable performance at our property remains steadfast.”

Union officials have pushed back on Virgin’s characterization. They say the company’s proposals have been too weak to counteroffer and they want to achieve contract improvements in line with other Strip operators.

“In negotiations, the company has proposed zero wage increases for the first three years of a 5-year contract, which is unacceptable,” Culinary Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said in a statement announcing the Friday strike. “Workers at Virgin Las Vegas deserve fair wage increases and they are organized and ready to strike for it.”

If negotiations fail on Thursday, workers are expected to walk off the job at 5 a.m. Friday. Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is scheduled for Nov. 21-23.

The Culinary union — with about 700 members represented at the property east of the Strip on Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road — has taken action at the property before. In May, union members walked off the job for a two-day strike. And in August, about two dozen members were arrested for trespassing during a sit-down protest on site.

Management said the property worked without impact during the two-day strike and is “confident that our operations will be unaffected by any future strike.”

About a year ago, the union used the pending inaugural Formula One race as a means of leverage. It set a strike deadline at three of the largest Strip operators — MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts — ahead of the race week, using the deadlines to negotiate a contract that included a 32 percent wage and benefits increase over the life of the contract.

