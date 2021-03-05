Virginia becomes latest state to offer WynnBET’s sports-wagering app

Approval makes Virginia the fourth state where it’s available and the company also has tie-ins with NASCAR and the Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

A view of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s WynnBET online gaming division has been cleared to operate in Virginia, the company announced Friday.

WynnBET’s mobile app will be available throughout the state after the Virginia Lottery, which is overseeing legal sports betting in the state, issued a permit to the company.

Virginia will become the fourth state in which the company’s mobile app is authorized and among the 10 states where the company is targeting mobile sports wagering. The company currently operates as WynnBET in New Jersey, Colorado and Michigan and is expected to seek licensing in Nevada, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee.

The company also said Friday that WynnBET is an authorized gaming operator of NASCAR and the official online sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

“We appreciate the confidence the Virginia Lottery has in our ability to deliver a world-class, online betting experience for the people of the commonwealth of Virginia,” Craig Billings, president of Wynn Resorts, said in a release. “We value our close relationship with NASCAR and look forward to creating a new and exciting online betting offering for NASCAR fans.”

