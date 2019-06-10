Visiting slots player hits for nearly $1.9M at Las Vegas casino

A visitor from Washington hit for nearly $1.9 million playing Aristocrat Technologies’ Buffalo Grand machine on Friday night at The STRAT.

(Aristocrat Technologies)

The buffalo roamed well for a slots player at The STRAT.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Two other lucky slots players hit this weekend in Las Vegas on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune 25-cent machines. On Friday, an anonymous player hit for $326,721.71 at Caesars Palace. And a visitor from Texas won $217,542.85 Sunday morning at the Golden Nugget.

