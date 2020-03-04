Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

Three Golden Nugget symbols lined up for Chanel around 11 p.m. Saturday.

(Golden Nugget via Twitter)

Leap Day will be highly memorable for one lucky visitor at the Golden Nugget.

Chanel, visiting from Hawaii, hit a progressive jackpot worth $441,966 on a $100 slot machine.

The machine was commissioned in 1998 by Bally Technologies, the spokesman said.

WOW 🤩 Look at this absolutely beautiful win by our guest, Chanel! She was playing on a $100 machine and landed the progressive of $441,966! pic.twitter.com/1oEbh1fiZX — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 4, 2020

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At The Orleans, Linda, betting $2.50 a spin, connected on a Lightning Link jackpot for $20,376.36.

March is turning out pretty lucky for Linda! She was betting $2.50 when she hit this Progressive Grand Lightning Link jackpot for $20,376.36!! Way to go Linda! pic.twitter.com/ZSBjU5jdBc — Orleans Hotel Casino (@orleanscasino) March 3, 2020

At Aliante Hotel, Mark also found success on a Lightning Link machine, winning $7,273.50.

Way to go, Mark! He was playing Lightning Link when his bonus feature paid out a total of $7273.50! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/xfCCCi9q0F — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 4, 2020

