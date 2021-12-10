Visitor from Minnesota hits $77K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

A visitor from Minnesota hit the jackpot while playing the Dollar Storm machine at El Cortez on Sunday.

(El Cortez)

(El Cortez)

(El Cortez)

(El Cortez)

A visitor from Minnesota hit the jackpot at El Cortez on Sunday.

The guest turned a $5 bet into $77,023.73 on a Dollar Storm machine at the downtown hotel-casino, a news release said.

The El Cortez has seen eight big jackpots this month, according to the release.

— Dec. 1: A player won $14,100 on U1 Keno.

— Dec. 2: A player won $13,373 on Dragon Link.

— Dec. 3: A player won $18,000 on Wolf Run Keno.

— Dec. 6: One player won $18,000 on U1 Keno and another player won $10,300 on U1 Keno. A player also won $13,022 on Video Poker.

— Dec. 7: A player won $17,035 on Classic Keno.