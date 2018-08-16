W Hotel brand will vanish from the Las Vegas Strip on Friday

Marriott International’s W Hotels Worldwide brand will leave SLS Las Vegas Friday after a 1½-year run as a four-diamond-rated “hotel within a hotel.”

Control of the 289-room Grand Tower, as it was renamed after the W Hotel opened in December 2016, will be taken by the property’s new owner, the Meruelo Group, the company announced late Wednesday.

Meruelo is investing $100 million in renovations at the three-tower, 1,616-room property acquired in April from San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group for an undisclosed amount.

Meruelo also is taking over the resort’s reservations system from Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and the SLS Las Vegas brand will discontinue membership as a Starwood Tribute Portfolio Hotel & Resort. Reservations booked beyond Friday will continue to be honored.

The Strip property, formerly known as the Sahara, is undergoing a transformation under Meruelo, which owns the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. Permits acquired from Clark County are listed under the name “Grand Sahara Resort,” but company officials say they haven’t renamed the property.

The relationship between Marriott and SLS was similar to other “hotel within a hotel” deals, including the Four Seasons and Delano brands at Mandalay Bay and NoMad at Park MGM.

