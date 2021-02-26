58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Waiting for flight gives Texas woman time to win $302K at McCarran

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2021 - 11:09 am
 
Masked travelers walk through Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, ...
Masked travelers walk through Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Killings some time while waiting for a flight paid off nicely Thursday morning for a Texas woman.

Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won more than $302,000 while playing the Wheel of Fortune slots in the B Concourse, according to McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
2
McCarran Airport name change backed by air traffic controllers
McCarran Airport name change backed by air traffic controllers
3
LETTER: A bleak future under Joe Biden
LETTER: A bleak future under Joe Biden
4
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
5
Raiders not likely to pursue Russell Wilson in trade
Raiders not likely to pursue Russell Wilson in trade
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.