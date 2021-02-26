Waiting for flight gives Texas woman time to win $302K at McCarran
Killings some time while waiting for a flight paid off nicely Thursday morning for a Texas woman.
Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won more than $302,000 while playing the Wheel of Fortune slots in the B Concourse, according to McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews.
No other details were available.
