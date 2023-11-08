Waldorf Astoria renovates rooms, plans Peacock Alley tea lounge

The Strip hotel updated its guest rooms and meeting space, as well as moved its sky-high lobby to the ground floor, in phase one of a property renovation.

A newly redesigned guest room at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria)

Recent renovations to guest rooms, meeting space and a new lobby space at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas are part a multi-million dollar renovation at the property, the hotel said in a news release.

The 389-room luxury hotel property, which is operated by Hilton and has no on-site casino, said the renovations are part of a “property-wide transformation” of the site, General Manager Sebastian Stutz said.

“No detail is too small and upon its completion, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas will undoubtedly be one of the world’s most sought-after and exciting destinations with a design-forward environment matched with the unparalleled service and amenities that our guests have come to expect,” Stutz said in a statement.

Perhaps the biggest change comes from where guests check in. The hotel relocated its 23rd floor front desk and lobby to the ground floor, with an expanded space, European wallcoverings and landscaping in the porte-cochere. The art deco-inspired design took inspiration from Waldorf Astoria New York and the Hoover Dam. It incorporates 11,000 square feet of Calacatta Gold marble imported from Italy.

Rooms and suites were also refreshed to incorporate a neutral color palette to complement the desert landscape of Nevada, according to the release. The 15,000 square feet of meeting space was redesigned to include a “modern understated look while maintaining the extravagance and refined decadence that can only be found in Las Vegas.”

Phase two of the renovation is expected to begin in spring 2024, the release states. The property will introduce Peacock Alley, a tea lounge with locations at other Waldorf properties. Architecture and design firm Rockwell Group will develop the space, along with a new bar concept.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.