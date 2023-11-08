56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Waldorf Astoria renovates rooms, plans Peacock Alley tea lounge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
A newly redesigned guest room at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria)
A newly redesigned guest room at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria)

Recent renovations to guest rooms, meeting space and a new lobby space at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas are part a multi-million dollar renovation at the property, the hotel said in a news release.

The 389-room luxury hotel property, which is operated by Hilton and has no on-site casino, said the renovations are part of a “property-wide transformation” of the site, General Manager Sebastian Stutz said.

“No detail is too small and upon its completion, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas will undoubtedly be one of the world’s most sought-after and exciting destinations with a design-forward environment matched with the unparalleled service and amenities that our guests have come to expect,” Stutz said in a statement.

Perhaps the biggest change comes from where guests check in. The hotel relocated its 23rd floor front desk and lobby to the ground floor, with an expanded space, European wallcoverings and landscaping in the porte-cochere. The art deco-inspired design took inspiration from Waldorf Astoria New York and the Hoover Dam. It incorporates 11,000 square feet of Calacatta Gold marble imported from Italy.

Rooms and suites were also refreshed to incorporate a neutral color palette to complement the desert landscape of Nevada, according to the release. The 15,000 square feet of meeting space was redesigned to include a “modern understated look while maintaining the extravagance and refined decadence that can only be found in Las Vegas.”

Phase two of the renovation is expected to begin in spring 2024, the release states. The property will introduce Peacock Alley, a tea lounge with locations at other Waldorf properties. Architecture and design firm Rockwell Group will develop the space, along with a new bar concept.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
3
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
4
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
5
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Fremont reveals new casino floor to complete $50M renovation — PHOTOS
Fremont reveals new casino floor to complete $50M renovation — PHOTOS
Santa Fe Station renovates poker, high-limit slot rooms — PHOTOS
Santa Fe Station renovates poker, high-limit slot rooms — PHOTOS
Durango reveals first look at hotel rooms — PHOTOS
Durango reveals first look at hotel rooms — PHOTOS
Venetian convention facilities getting $188M renovation
Venetian convention facilities getting $188M renovation
Billionaire seeks permits to begin work on Strip resort site
Billionaire seeks permits to begin work on Strip resort site
New paint, slot upgrades under way at Rio
New paint, slot upgrades under way at Rio