Want a piece of history? Items from the Tropicana are for sale

The owners of the Tropicana, which closes on Tuesday, are already selling large items from the Las Vegas Strip resort’s hotel rooms and restaurants.

The Tropicana hotel-casino site, where the Oakland Athletics are planing to build a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip, is seen on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Tropicana’s front doors aren’t even closed yet, but interested shoppers can buy theater doors, dining sets and other pieces of the resort.

Liquidation sellers of the Bally’s-operated resort that closes Tuesday have begun to list surplus items from the property. International Content Liquidations, a Dayton-based liquidator, is selling items from roughly 1,800 hotel rooms and suites, about a dozen food and beverage outlets and the resort’s pool and conference center.

Interested buyers can also see what’s available through video walking tours on the liquidator’s YouTube channel.

The liquidator is also selling the Tropicana theater doors, made of a red alligator material, for $25,000, according to a Facebook Marketplace listing. A seat from inside the theater is listed at $900.

It’s not as easy as going to the hotel to buy an item, and it’s unclear if there will be a public event. Sales require a private appointment. Liquidation representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Bally’s representative directed inquiries to the liquidator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.