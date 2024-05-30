Want to buy a piece of the Tropicana? Here’s your latest chance

The Tropicana will host an additional liquidation sale this weekend as the Rat Pack-era casino prepares for its demolition to make way for the new A’s ballpark.

Weak April? Not this year as Nevada sees highest-ever gaming win

Why South Point owner bought land near resort for $5.5M

Big domestic resort operator has nearly 21K hotel rooms in Las Vegas

The demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Large machinery is in place as demolition continues about the porte-cocheres at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The public’s chance to buy a piece of the Tropicana continues with an additional liquidation sale this weekend.

International Content Liquidation Inc. on Wednesday announced surplus items from the Rat Pack-era hotel-casino will be sold Saturday and Sunday, the third weekend of its public liquidation sale.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Tropicana’s club tower pavilion. Liquidators note there is no running water in the building.

Visitors in a box truck can fill it for $100. Visitors in a pickup truck can fill it for $25.

Items available include suite furniture, luggage racks, Bose radios, used sheets, commercial kitchen equipment and more.

There’s a $20 admission fee for curious buyers, though admission is waived for passengers in a box truck or larger. Liquidators ask shoppers bring help, remove items the same day and be an adult over 18.

Demolition at the Tropicana, which closed April 2, continues. A full demolition or implosion of the site is expected to occur in September or October.

The site is being cleared so the Oakland Athletics can begin construction on their planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.