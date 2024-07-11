Want to stay at the Mirage? Rooms are still available

This is the final weekend to stay at the iconic hotel-casino.

‘I came to win’: $1.6M up for grabs as Mirage prepares to close on Strip

Not quite a zoo: How the Mirage made exotic animals part of its brand

The Mirage is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, July 5, 2024. The property will close on July 17, and is scheduled to reopen as Hard Rock Las Vegas in spring 2027. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The final day of the Mirage casino-hotel is right around the corner but rooms are still available for anyone wanting to spend one last night at the Strip icon.

Direct hotel room bookings on the Mirage can be had for every night between now and Sunday. The last available night guests will be able to stay at the hotel is July 14. All hotel guests must check out of the hotel on July 15 before the property officially closes on July 17.

Expectedly, Mirage room rates spike for the final weekend and drop from there for the final night.

Room rates range from $114 (July 14) to $454 (July 12), minus taxes and fees. Unity card holders can book at a lower rate and get resort fees waived, according to the casino’s website.

The room rates are comparable to the last days of Tropicana Las Vegas. The Rat Park-era Trop closed in April. It is scheduled to be demolished later this year. In the last week, visitors could stay at the Tropicana for anywhere between $129 (a week before closure) to $499 on the last night.

Hotel room rates on the Strip are set based on supply and forecasted demand. They are often subject to change. Major events can also influence demand on the Strip.

The Mirage is set to close after nearly 34 years. The property, which opened on Nov. 22, 1989, is often credited with ushering in the era of the mega-resort in Las Vegas.

In 2022, The Mirage was acquired by South Florida-based Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe. The gaming and entertainment operator plans to transform The Mirage into a Hard Rock-branded casino hotel. There are also plans to construct a 700-foot guitar shaped hotel on the plot of land where the Mirage’s volcano attraction currently stands.