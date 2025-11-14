Water main break disrupts Strip casino service

An underground water main break is causing a temporary disruption at the hotel-casino, a spokesperson said Friday morning.

An underground water main break is causing a temporary disruption at The Venetian hotel-casino, a spokesperson said Friday morning.

“Crews were dispatched immediately and are working toward a resolution as quickly and safely as possible. As a result, the resort is experiencing a disruption in water service and will resume operations as soon as possible,” according to the Venetian spokesperson.

Guests at the resort were advised of the issue Friday morning via a message on the in-room televisions. The message read, in part, that the disruption is “affecting The Venetian Casino Level, Grand Canal Shoppes, Restaurant Row and The Venetian Tower North Suites.”

Restaurants in those areas are temporarily closed. Service will resume as soon as possible, the casino said.

