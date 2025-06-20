‘We made it!’: Pickup truck barely escapes Las Vegas Strip garage

103°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2025 - 3:24 pm
 

What happens in Vegas … sometimes gets you wedged in a parking garage.

A video that went viral online this week shows the moment a Ford F-250 Super Duty nearly got stuck inside the parking garage at Caesars Palace — and the creative solution that helped squeeze it through.

The clip, shared on TikTok and Instagram by car content creator Stephanie (@faststeph on TikTok, @zehgarage on Instagram), shows the truck struggling to clear a low cement beam.

@faststeph Yes, we know oversized parking exists. But it was midnight. The sign said 6’10”. We are 6’10”. The math should’ve math’d. Spoiler: it did not. Huge thanks to the random Vegas crew who hopped in the bed and saved us 😅🙌 #trucklife #vegasadventures #momlifeontheroad #parkingfail #oversizedvehicle #familytravel #travelchaos #carpeople #thankyousomuch #vegas #carhumor @Ford ♬ original sound - Stephanie | Ginger Car Girl 🍌

“Just a word of advice if you’re staying at a Vegas hotel,” she says in the video. “Don’t bring a big-ass truck.”

Stephanie said the truck, packed with luggage and passengers, measured 6 feet, 8.5 inches, and the posted clearance sign read 6 foot 10 inches — so they assumed they’d be fine.

Until it was time to leave.

When letting air out of the Ford’s tires wasn’t enough, a family that happened to be passing by offered to help. With the flattened tires and the helpful strangers loaded into the bed, the pickup inched forward, clearing the beam by a hair.

“We made it!” she says in the video’s final shot.

Though Stephanie regularly shares car-related content online, she said in a message the mishap wasn’t planned.

“This was an organic situation that I happened to catch on camera.”

