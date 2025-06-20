‘We made it!’: Pickup truck barely escapes Las Vegas Strip garage
A video that went viral online this week shows the moment a Ford F-250 Super Duty nearly got stuck inside the parking garage at Caesars Palace — and the creative solution that helped squeeze it through.
What happens in Vegas … sometimes gets you wedged in a parking garage.
The clip, shared on TikTok and Instagram by car content creator Stephanie (@faststeph on TikTok, @zehgarage on Instagram), shows the truck struggling to clear a low cement beam.
“Just a word of advice if you’re staying at a Vegas hotel,” she says in the video. “Don’t bring a big-ass truck.”
Stephanie said the truck, packed with luggage and passengers, measured 6 feet, 8.5 inches, and the posted clearance sign read 6 foot 10 inches — so they assumed they’d be fine.
Until it was time to leave.
When letting air out of the Ford’s tires wasn’t enough, a family that happened to be passing by offered to help. With the flattened tires and the helpful strangers loaded into the bed, the pickup inched forward, clearing the beam by a hair.
“We made it!” she says in the video’s final shot.
Though Stephanie regularly shares car-related content online, she said in a message the mishap wasn’t planned.
“This was an organic situation that I happened to catch on camera.”