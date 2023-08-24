Wednesday storm causes minor flooding on Strip

At least one Las Vegas resort-casino will have to do some minor repairs to fix leaks caused from storms on Wednesday night.

A taxi drives through flood waters down South 3rd Street at East Imperial Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The street is flooded after thunderstorms at East Imperial Avenue and South Casino Center Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A small but potent thunderstorm brought rain and flooding along the Strip on Wednesday evening, including some small rain damage in at least one Las Vegas resort.

Video on social media show water damage at Harrah’s, knocking out ceiling tiles in the center Strip property. Resort-casino operators Caesars Entertainment said the repairs are already underway.

“Some ceiling tiles at Harrah’s Las Vegas were damaged, but the roof did not collapse, and only minor repairs will be necessary,” the company said in an emailed statement. “They should be completed shortly and will not impact our guests.”

The short but powerful storms brought a sudden rush of rain and brief flooding in some areas. For instance, about 1.3 inches of rain was recorded within an hour at a gauge at a pump station at Desert Inn Road near Las Vegas Boulevard.

