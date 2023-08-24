92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Wednesday storm causes minor flooding on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2023 - 11:46 am
 
A taxi drives through flood waters down South 3rd Street at East Imperial Avenue on Wednesday, ...
A taxi drives through flood waters down South 3rd Street at East Imperial Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The street is flooded after thunderstorms at East Imperial Avenue and South Casino Center Boule ...
The street is flooded after thunderstorms at East Imperial Avenue and South Casino Center Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A small but potent thunderstorm brought rain and flooding along the Strip on Wednesday evening, including some small rain damage in at least one Las Vegas resort.

Video on social media show water damage at Harrah’s, knocking out ceiling tiles in the center Strip property. Resort-casino operators Caesars Entertainment said the repairs are already underway.

“Some ceiling tiles at Harrah’s Las Vegas were damaged, but the roof did not collapse, and only minor repairs will be necessary,” the company said in an emailed statement. “They should be completed shortly and will not impact our guests.”

The short but powerful storms brought a sudden rush of rain and brief flooding in some areas. For instance, about 1.3 inches of rain was recorded within an hour at a gauge at a pump station at Desert Inn Road near Las Vegas Boulevard.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross on X.

MOST READ
1
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
2
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
3
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
4
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
5
Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says
Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears — PHOTOS
Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears — PHOTOS
Light to moderate rain falls on much of the valley
Light to moderate rain falls on much of the valley
Radar back in operation for Las Vegas weather service
Radar back in operation for Las Vegas weather service
Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday
Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
Pacific storm may bring rain, highs in 80s to Las Vegas
Pacific storm may bring rain, highs in 80s to Las Vegas