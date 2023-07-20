Westgate debuts Christmas-themed suite — PHOTOS

A one-bedroom high-roller suite has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland and is available for year-round festivities.

The Christmas suite, one of the themed suites at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Mediterranean suite at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The entrance to the Santa Fe suite, one of the themed suites at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The atrium at the Country Club suite, one of the themed suites at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The entrance to the Gold Cost suite, one of the themed suites at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

There’s no need to leave out the milk and cookies at the Westgate Las Vegas because Santa’s presence can be felt all year in its newest themed suite.

The historic off-Strip property debuted a Christmas suite last Friday and has already had guests stay in the room.

“We know that a lot of people love Christmas but we had no idea just how many people would celebrate Christmas all year if they could,” Gordon Prouty, vice president of public relations for Westgate, said.

The room is one of 11 themed suites, also known as the high-roller suites. Prouty said the concept draws on the property’s roots. When it was first built as the International Hotel in 1969, hotel floors had different decor representing countries around the world.

Today, high-roller suite themes draw some influence from travels – like the Gold Coast, Mediterranean and Santa Fe – while others take on a different sense of place, like the Bedroom (think: “50 Shades of Gray”) and the Country Club suite. The Christmas theme was chosen from a staff member contest.

“It’s a great way to offer some really unique, luxurious and themed experiences for guests,” Prouty said. “It’s something we’re proud of and we’re going to be expanding them.”

Guests in the themed suites are typically high rollers, celebrities and other honored guests, he said. Still, anyone with the interest can book the themed stays, including the Christmas suite – just don’t expect Santa to take it off your wish list.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.