Westgate, Paris Las Vegas reopen Thursday

Two more Las Vegas casinos are reopening Thursday, exactly two weeks after Las Vegas casinos were first allowed to welcome back guests.

French-inspired can-can dancers stand outside the entrance of the Paris Las Vegas ready to welcome guests back after the reopening celebration following their coronavirus closure on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Paris Las Vegas Regional President Gary Selsner waves to those gathered outside for their reopening ceremony complete with French-inspired can-can dancers, a Monsieur Loyal ringmaster, and a grand moment filled blue, white and red confetti over the entrance of the resort as the doors reopen following their coronavirus closure on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Monsieur Loyal ringmaster counts down the final seconds outside the entrance of the Paris Las Vegas during a reopening celebration following their coronavirus closure on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blue, white and red confetti flutters over the entrance of the Paris Las Vegas during a reopening ceremony complete with French-inspired can-can dancers, a Monsieur Loyal ringmaster and resort staff following their coronavirus closure on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Paris Las Vegas staff look on as confetti rains down during a reopening celebration following their coronavirus closure on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Guests stream into the Paris Las Vegas past French-inspired can-can dancers after the reopening celebration following their coronavirus closure on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Paris Las Vegas staff applaud as guests stream into the resort after the reopening celebration following their coronavirus closure on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Guests stream into the Paris Las Vegas past French-inspired can-can dancers after the reopening celebration following their coronavirus closure on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Employees gather for a photo before the reopening of the Westgate after the months long coronavirus closure in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Guests wait in line for the reopening of the Westgate after the months long coronavirus closure at the Westgate in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lyndia Brown, left, a front desk agent, waves signs with fellow front desk agent Alita Fever as they welcome guests waiting in line before the reopening of the Westgate in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jennifer Romas, from the Sexxy show, greets guests with the dog Sir Winston of Westgate at the reopening of the Westgate after the months long coronavirus closure in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cami Christensen, general manager and president of Westgate Las Vegas, addresses employees and guests minutes before the reopening at the Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cami Christensen, general manager and president of Westgate Las Vegas, far right, welcomes the first guests at the reopening at the Westgate in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Brenda Gallagher has her temperature taken as she enters with other guests for the reopening of the Westgate in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The band Dollface performs for the reopening of the Westgate after the months long coronavirus closure in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Bellagio poker room is packed after being outfitted with shielding and upgraded sanitation protocols on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Bellagio poker room is packed after being outfitted with shielding and upgraded sanitation protocols on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Bellagio poker room is packed after being outfitted with shielding and upgraded sanitation protocols on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Bellagio poker room is packed after being outfitted with shielding and upgraded sanitation protocols on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Strip property Paris Las Vegas reopened at 10 a.m., and Westgate — located north of the Las Vegas Convention Center —opened its doors at noon.

Paris Las Vegas was the fifth property owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp. to reopen, joining Caesars Palace, the Flamingo and Harrah’s, as well as The Linq Hotel’s gaming floor and amenities.

The Strip property reopened with a roll of craps dice at the base of the Eiffel Tower)inside the hotel as a mix of guests and executives cheered.

Paris Las Vegas offered renovated guest rooms and suites, as well as various bars and restaurants, slot machines, table games, and access to the outdoor pool. Some restaurants — including Mon Ami Gabi and Hexx Kitchen + Bar — had opened in time for the June 4 reopening date.

At the Westgate, a line of more than 100 people waited outside the front entrance for doors to reopen.

Cheering staff, a live band and the property’s canine ambassador, a Highland White Terrier named Sir Winston, greeted guests.

Las Vegas resident William Vames, 56, was the first in line.

He said he first showed up at 1 a.m. but was told to go home and come back closer to the noon reopening time.

He returned at 6 a.m.

“I just wanted to be one of the first people in line,” he said, adding, “the sportsbook is my life.”

Westgate’s initial amenities included the Westgate Superbook sportsbook — which now features upgraded screens — and live entertainment. Every person in line also received $50 in free slot play.

The Bellagio’s poker room also reopened Thursday at 10 a.m.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Todd Dewey and John Katsilometes contributed to this story.