Westgate, Paris Las Vegas reopen Thursday
Two more Las Vegas casinos are reopening Thursday, exactly two weeks after Las Vegas casinos were first allowed to welcome back guests.
Strip property Paris Las Vegas reopened at 10 a.m., and Westgate — located north of the Las Vegas Convention Center —opened its doors at noon.
Paris Las Vegas was the fifth property owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp. to reopen, joining Caesars Palace, the Flamingo and Harrah’s, as well as The Linq Hotel’s gaming floor and amenities.
The Strip property reopened with a roll of craps dice at the base of the Eiffel Tower)inside the hotel as a mix of guests and executives cheered.
Paris Las Vegas offered renovated guest rooms and suites, as well as various bars and restaurants, slot machines, table games, and access to the outdoor pool. Some restaurants — including Mon Ami Gabi and Hexx Kitchen + Bar — had opened in time for the June 4 reopening date.
At the Westgate, a line of more than 100 people waited outside the front entrance for doors to reopen.
Cheering staff, a live band and the property’s canine ambassador, a Highland White Terrier named Sir Winston, greeted guests.
Las Vegas resident William Vames, 56, was the first in line.
He said he first showed up at 1 a.m. but was told to go home and come back closer to the noon reopening time.
He returned at 6 a.m.
“I just wanted to be one of the first people in line,” he said, adding, “the sportsbook is my life.”
Westgate’s initial amenities included the Westgate Superbook sportsbook — which now features upgraded screens — and live entertainment. Every person in line also received $50 in free slot play.
The Bellagio’s poker room also reopened Thursday at 10 a.m.
