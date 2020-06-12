Westgate to reopen June 18

Amenities will include the Westgate Superbook sportsbook and live entertainment.

The Westgate in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Westgate resort-casino is set to reopen June 18 at noon.

The off-Strip property’s mascot, a West Highland Terrier named Sir Winston of Westgate, will help welcome guests and staff.

Amenities will include the Westgate Superbook sportsbook — which now features upgraded screens — and live entertainment from Dollface and Vibe Tribe, which are set to perform opening day. Property-wide promotions will be available as well, according to a Friday news release.

Westgate will implement enhanced health and safety protocols upon reopening, according to the release, and will offer several designated non-smoking table games that require masks as an option to guests, as well as mask-required elevators.

