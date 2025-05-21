What is Local 501? Strip casino reaches 1st-ever deal with labor union

The union represents more than 10,000 workers across Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.

Operating Engineers Local 501 has finalized its first contract with The Venetian hotel-casino, covering hundreds of workers at one of the Strip’s largest properties.

The five-year agreement applies to approximately 400 employees and includes wage increases, annual bonuses, medical coverage, free craft training and a defined-benefit pension plan, according to a news release. The new contract follows a multi-union organizing campaign that resulted in a neutrality agreement in 2023 and successful unionization for Local 501 in July 2024.

“I’m thrilled to see the contract finalized and implemented,” Chris Park, a facilities engineer at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, said in the release. “The new rights and benefits in the (collective bargaining agreement) will help secure my future and the futures of my coworkers.”

In Las Vegas, Local 501 represents maintenance engineers, slot technicians and other facilities workers. The union represents more than 10,000 workers across Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.

“This CBA reflects the hard work, dedication and solidarity of the 400 men and women who help raise the standard for our trades in Las Vegas,” said Jose Soto, Operating Engineers Local 501’s director of organizing. “Local 501 is proud to have worked alongside The Venetian Resort facilities maintenance workers and slot technicians for the last two years to secure an area-leading contract.”

Local 501 worked alongside Culinary Union Local 226, Bartenders Local 165 and Teamsters Local 986 to secure a card check neutrality agreement with The Venetian two years ago. The union was recognized at the property last summer.

“We are grateful for the strong partnership with Operating Engineers Local 501 and we look forward to a continued collaborative relationship as we move toward the future,” said Matt Krystofiak, chief human resources officer of The Venetian.

The union says two Strip properties do not have a contract with Local 501. A spokesperson for Wynn/Encore said the company did not have a comment. The union has yet to organize workers at Fontainebleau.

