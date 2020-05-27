What Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when — BLOG

After more than two months into a state-mandated shutdown, some Las Vegas casinos and restaurants are planning to reopen their doors to the public on June 4.

Table games are shut down within the Bellagio on March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After more than two months into a state-mandated shutdown, a number of Las Vegas hotel-casinos and restaurants are planning to reopen their doors to the public on June 4.

Strip and Strip-adjacent properties

Caesars Entertainment Corp. said Wednesday Caesars Palace and Flamingo will be its first Las Vegas properties to reopen on June 4. Both will offer free parking, lodging, dining options, access to outdoor pools, slot machines and table games “in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidelines.” It also anticipates to reopen several retail and dining outlets along The Linq Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, according to the release. Harrah’s Las Vegas and the gaming floor at The Linq will likely be the next Caesars Las Vegas properties to reopen, with timing based on customer demand.

In an earnings call on April 30, MGM Resorts International Acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle said New York-New York and Bellagio would likely be the first of the company’s 13 Southern Nevada outlets to open.

Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station and Wildfire properties are set to be the first Station Casinos properties to reopen.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is set to reopen both Las Vegas properties — Wynn Las Vegas and Encore — on June 4. The company will offer all restaurants, lounges and eateries; pools; a full-service barber shop, salons, spa treatments and fitness centers; a golf course; nightly entertainment at Lake of Dreams; three retail esplanades; and two casinos — including a sportsbook. The property’s newest restaurant, Elio, is set to open later this month.

“We are ready to provide our guests with a full Las Vegas experience with a collection of luxury amenities and unmatched service,” CEO Matt Maddox said in a Wednesday statement. “The entire Wynn team is looking forward to welcoming our guests back.”

Las Vegas Sands Corp. plans to reopen in phases starting June 4 with The Venetian tower, which will offer a full-service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, several bars, a fully renovated Venetian pool deck, a fitness center and multiple retail outlets.” The Palazzo tower is set to reopen at a later date. Reservations scheduled for arrivals on June 1-3 will be cancelled automatically.

A Sahara Las Vegas spokesperson said the property will welcome back resort guests on June 4 with its casino floor, dining options, pools and lounges. BAZAAR Meat by José Andrés is set to reopen June 5.

The company has started calling back team members, and anticipates staffing levels to be commensurate with its phased reopening. The spokesperson said the company looks forward to the return of its full team in the coming months.

Downtown properties and those off the Strip

Binion’s and Four Queens spokeswoman Michele Richardson said she wasn’t able to answer when the properties plan to reopen at this time, adding the properties would “move forward” after Sisolak’s announcement.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.