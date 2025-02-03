What slot machines and games were the most lucrative for Nevada casinos in 2024

The Nevada Gaming Control Board’s December gaming win report included details on how much casinos won on each type of slot machine and table game in 2024.

It’s official.

Slot machines were tighter in 2024 than they were in 2023.

But if you could perceive that through experience, you’re sharper than the average player.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board, when announcing total gaming win for the state for the calendar year last week, also produced statistics showing win percentages for slot machines and table games by submarket and a comparison between 2023 and 2024 win percentages.

According to the state, slot machine win percentages statewide averaged 7.2 percent in 2024 compared with 7.16 percent in 2023.

The win report reflects how much casinos won from players and a separate report also shows which denominations of slot machine games and which table games were most lucrative for the state’s 436 licensed nonrestricted casinos.

In 2024, the state’s casinos won a record $15.6 billion from players who gambled — $10.5 billion from slot machines and $5.1 billion from table games.

Casino win percentages were slightly different by market. For example, on slots, the win percentage was 7.51 percent for Clark County, 8.47 percent in downtown Las Vegas and 8.03 percent on the Strip.

For table games, the statewide win percentage was 14.29 percent compared with 14.77 percent in 2023, meaning that players fared slightly better than the casinos when they wagered. In Clark County, the win percentage was 14.21 percent, downtown Las Vegas was 9.65 percent and the Strip was 14.83 percent.

Slot wins in Sparks

According to market-by-market comparisons, the best winning percentage on slot machines for players was in Sparks, whose casinos had a 5.24 percent win rate. For table games, it was downtown Las Vegas’ 9.65 percent.

Conversely, the markets where casinos won the most from players on slots was downtown’s 8.47 percent and on table games, it was outlying Elko County, 20.6 percent.

The Control Board reported statewide, gamblers put $146 million into slot machines, up 1.6 percent from the $143.7 percent coin-in in 2023. Gamblers wagered $35.6 billion on table games, up 0.5 percent from the $35.5 million bet in 2023.

Which slots and games were the most lucrative for casinos and which denominations of machines won the most for casinos?

Not surprisingly, multidenomination machines — the ones that can be set at different levels based on the player’s preference — generated the most casino win. They were also the most plentiful on the casino floor.

There are 78,475 multidenomination machines on casino floors and they produced $7.15 billion for casinos in 2024. Although multidenomination machines only had a 6.75 win percentage, revenue from them soared 19.8 percent from the previous year, the only denomination to see a year-over-year rise.

Penny slots best for casinos

Penny slots, with 38,347 units statewide, won $2.4 billion, down 24.9 percent from the previous year with the highest win percentage, 9.36 percent.

The best slot for the player: the $5 denomination, down 24.8 percent from 2023. Statewide, they had a 4.46 percent casino win average with $52.9 million generated from 532 units.

Next-best types of slots for players included $25 slots (5.68 percent win average, winning $17.7 million, down 22.5 percent on 102 units); nickel slots (6.46 percent win average, winning $35.3 million, down 17 percent on 727 units); and dollar slots (6.7 percent win average, winning $528 million, down 17.3 percent on 5,471 units).

On the table-game side, baccarat wins barely beat blackjack in 2024. Casinos won $1.39 billion with baccarat, down 6.3 percent from 2023, taking 15.57 percent of the wagers on 427 baccarat tables. For blackjack, the house won $1.34 billion, up 1.1 percent from 2023, taking 14.25 percent of the wagers on 2,015 blackjack tables.

For bettors, the best play in the house was in sports betting, with a 6.11 percent casino winning percentage. The state’s casinos won $482.1 million, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier from 184 licensed sportsbooks. That was followed by minibaccarat, 11.54 percent win percentage, generating $93.3 million, up 3 percent from 2023, on 119 tables. The next best for players: blackjack, followed by race books, 15.31 percent, winning $28.4 million, down 6.7 percent from 2023 on 170 units.

The worst odds in the house for players was for three-card poker where casinos won 30.27 percent of the amount bet, or $108.4 million, down 13.4 percent from a year earlier off 162 tables.

The other most popular games: roulette, which casinos won 16.96 percent of the amount wagered, $440.1 million, down 4.4 percent, on 436 tables; and craps, with a 16.35 percent win by casinos, $450.7 million, down 3.6 percent, on 327 tables.

