What’s happening with the Tropicana’s iconic stained glass?

The stained glass above the Tropicana’s former casino pit is being removed while the shuttered casino prepares for a fall demolition.

An elevated view of a stained-glass canopy over the Tropicana's main casino on Friday, March 29, 2024, is one of the striking features of the Tropicana's interior. Bally's Corp. officials have not determined if and how it would preserve the art piece installed for $1 million in 1973. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

Nancy Kirk of Saratoga, Calif., walks under the famous stained-glass ceiling on the final day of the Tropicana on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests gamble underneath the stained glass ceiling at the Tropicana Las Vegas on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. The hotel-casino will close its doors for good Tuesday after six decades of business on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Iconic stained glass above the Tropicana’s former casino pit will be temporarily stored while the shuttered Strip property prepares for a fall demolition.

Aaron Berger, the executive director at the Neon Museum, said operators of the Rat Pack-era property have hired specialists to remove the stained glass installation formerly above the casino’s pit. The pieces are being put into storage to “determine (their) next best use,” he said.

“The Neon Museum is very concerned with the preservation of that atrium,” Berger said Tuesday. “It’s an iconic installation that’s not only beautiful but also incredibly functional and speaks to the history of how gaming was conducted back when the Tropicana was built.”

Officials with Bally’s Corp., the property operator, declined to comment. General Manager Arik Knowles previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the company was working through the complicated preservation process.

The atrium was installed in the 1970s. Berger said the museum considers it part of an interesting piece of casino history because the design had mirror-like adornments on it that were two-way glass used for security surveillance over the table games.

“We’re going to do everything we can to be of assistance in that and have a very good working relationship with the GM over at the Tropicana,” Berger said of its preservation.

Other post-closure, pre-demolition work continues at the hotel-casino that closed April 2. Clark County approved a commercial demolition permit for Bally’s last week, which requires the estimated $15 million implosion to occur before Oct. 20.

Plans call for the Tropicana to come down, making way for future development on the site, including the Oakland Athletics’ planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark.

Liquidators also continue to clear out the property through private sales to the hospitality industry. International Content Liquidations, a Dayton, Ohio-based company, is responsible for selling items from roughly 1,800 hotel rooms and suites, the theater, restaurants and more. The sales are appointment-only; a public sale is expected at a later date, according to ICL communications.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.