What’s the latest on proposed Strip resort backed by billionaire?

The plans for the 43-story Las Vegas Strip resort backed by billionaire Tilman Fertitta appear to be active as permits have continued to be issued for the site in 2024.

A shuttered tour center building sits with graffiti at the site of a planned casino-resort, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, on the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk by the site of a planned casino-resort, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, on the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The shuttered Tex Mex Tequila Bar & Grill building sits on the site of a planned casino-resort, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, on the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk by the site of a planned casino-resort, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, on the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A pair of construction works are seen inside the shuttered Tex Mex Tequila Bar & Grill on the site of a planned casino-resort, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, on the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The site of a planned casino-resort, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, is seen on the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The shuttered Tex Mex Tequila Bar & Grill building sits on the site of a planned casino-resort, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, on the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The site of a planned casino-resort, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, is seen, center, on the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The hotel-casino project backed by billionaire Tilman Fertitta on the Las Vegas Strip is still moving forward.

The developer is seeking to connect the proposed resort to an existing pedestrian bridge at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard and is asking Clark County to vacate some nearby rights of way to make that happen, according to a application submitted to the county in September.

Additionally, the developer is seeking a review of exterior LED signs and directional signs for the resort, according to a letter filed with the county in January. Also in January, the county issued the project a set of electrical mechanical and plumbing permits for the central plant building, which should hold the HVAC components for the resort.

It’s still unclear when the 43-story hotel-casino proposed by Fertitta, on a 6.2-acre site at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue could start construction. Fertitta is the CEO of Fertitta Entertainment. He owns the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casinos, among a host of other businesses and restaurants.

“We are actively evaluating all our options with the development and have no confirmed updates to share at this time,” Jeff Cantwell, executive vice president of development at Fertitta Entertainment, said in an emailed statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Houston-based Fertitta received approval from Clark County in October 2022 to build a 2,420-room upscale hotel over the next two years that would include restaurants, convention space, a spa, a wedding chapel and a 2,500-seat theater.

Late last year, the developer also requested permits for a base podium that can be used to start constructing the resort and to start an initial phase to build a parking garage. Modified plans for the project also were submitted to Clark County for the addition of pickleball courts.

The development site is now mostly vacant except for a parking structure and a rundown building that housed the shuttered Tex Mex Tequila Bar & Grill.

As of Tuesday, no permits have been issued to demolish the remaining building on the site.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.