Wheel of Fortune jackpot pays $1.195 million in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 3:37 pm
 
(Golden Nugget)
(Golden Nugget)

An unidentified slots player won nearly $1.2 million on a Wheel of Fortune game at the Golden Nugget.

The casino posted a picture of the winning spin for $1,195,000.11 on Twitter just before noon Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

