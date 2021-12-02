Wheel of Fortune jackpot pays $1.195 million in downtown Las Vegas

An unidentified slots player won nearly $1.2 million on a Wheel of Fortune game at the Golden Nugget.

(Golden Nugget)

An unidentified slots player won nearly $1.2 million on a Wheel of Fortune game at the Golden Nugget.

"Wheel of Fortune" is an understatement for this lucky player! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mln8gKNNJt — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) December 2, 2021

The casino posted a picture of the winning spin for $1,195,000.11 on Twitter just before noon Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.