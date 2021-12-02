Wheel of Fortune jackpot pays $1.195 million in downtown Las Vegas
An unidentified slots player won nearly $1.2 million on a Wheel of Fortune game at the Golden Nugget.
"Wheel of Fortune" is an understatement for this lucky player! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mln8gKNNJt
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) December 2, 2021
The casino posted a picture of the winning spin for $1,195,000.11 on Twitter just before noon Thursday.
No other details were immediately available.
