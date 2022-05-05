62°F
Wheel of Fortune jackpot tops $1.4M in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2022 - 6:00 am
 
Updated May 5, 2022 - 6:04 am
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An unidentified person has won more than $1.4 million at a downtown casino playing Wheel of Fortune.

“One lucky Wheel of Fortune spinner is now $1,437,768.17 richer,” The D posted on Twitter shortly after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

