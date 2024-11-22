Gaming giants: The Fortune 500 companies based in Nevada for 2024

Nevada has a long history of being a business-friendly state. But several companies stand out in making it really big — like, Fortune 500 big — while staying local.

Widely considered a marker of a company’s large-scale success, the Fortune 500 list is compiled annually by Fortune magazine. Companies are ranked by total revenue generated as reported on each company’s annual reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or through similar financial statements shared with a government agency or regulators.

It will come as no surprise that all Nevada-based companies on the list are in the gaming and hospitality industry. Read below to see which ones made the 2024 list:

MGM Resorts International

The Las Vegas-based resort giant, with 14 Strip operations alone, generated almost $16.2 billion in 2024. It hit the middle of the list at #251.

Caesars Entertainment

This Reno-based hospitality brand operates nine Strip hotels and resort-casinos. It generated nearly $11.8 billion in 2024, landing spot #353 on Fortune’s list.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The Las Vegas-based international casino and resort company reached #387 on the Fortune 500 list for its roughly $10.4 billion in revenue generated in 2023. The company used to own The Venetian, Palazzo and the property’s convention center, but sold them to Apollo Global Management and VICI Properties in 2022.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

