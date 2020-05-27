Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when — BLOG

More than two months into a state-mandated shutdown, some Las Vegas casinos and restaurants are planning to reopen their doors to the public June 4.

More than two months into a state-mandated shutdown, several Las Vegas hotel-casinos and restaurants are planning to reopen their doors to the public June 4.

Strip and Strip-adjacent properties

MGM Resorts International: Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand and The Signature at MGM Grand will reopen June 4, all with free self-parking and limited amenities.

— Bellagio will reopen with its fountains and a Japanese spring garden display in the conservatory; a variety of lounges and restaurants including Prime, Lago and The Mayfair Supper Club; the pool with a selection of cabanas; and the salon and fitness center.

— New York-New York will have bars and dining offerings including Tom’s Urban; the Big Apple Roller Coaster and Big Apple Arcade; Hershey’s Chocolate World; the pool with a selection of cabanas; a fitness center; and many venues at the adjacent Park.

— MGM Grand will open a number of bars, lounges and restaurants, including Craftsteak and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill; a selection of cabanas; its salon; and its fitness center. The Signature at MGM Grand also will also offer a variety of amenities, according to a Wednesday press release.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.: Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will reopen June 4. Both will offer free parking, lodging, dining options, access to outdoor pools, slot machines and table games.

The company also anticipates reopening several retail and dining outlets along The Linq Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel. Harrah’s Las Vegas and the gaming floor at The Linq will probably be the next Caesars Las Vegas properties to reopen, with timing based on customer demand.

Station Casinos: Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station and Wildfire properties are set to be the first Station Casinos properties to reopen.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.: The company’s two Las Vegas properties — Wynn Las Vegas and Encore — are set to open June 4. The company will offer all restaurants, lounges and eateries; pools; a full-service barbershop, salons, spa treatments and fitness centers; a golf course; nightly entertainment at Lake of Dreams; three retail esplanades; and two casinos — including a sportsbook. The property’s newest restaurant, Elio, is set to open later this month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.: The Venetian tower will reopen June 4, along with a full-service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, several bars, a fully renovated Venetian pool deck, a fitness center and multiple retail outlets. The Palazzo tower is set to reopen at a later date. Reservations scheduled for arrivals on June 1-3 will be canceled automatically.

Sahara Las Vegas: The property will reopen June 4 with its casino floor, dining options, pools and lounges. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is set to reopen June 5.

Downtown properties and those off the Strip

Boyd Gaming Corp.: Nine Nevada properties — The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam’s Town, Fremont, California and Jokers Wild — are set to reopen June 4 with limited amenities and capacity restrictions, pending receipt of final regulatory approvals.

— Each property will have select dining options open with varied hours. All buffets will remain closed at this time.

— Select casino bars open at each property with varied hours.

— Valet will be available at Fremont and closed at all other Boyd properties.

— Aliante and The Orleans pools will be open with varied hours.

— Gold Coast, Sam’s Town, Suncoast and The Orleans will offer bowling with varied hours.

— Slots and video poker available will be available 24/7 at all nine properties. Table games will be available at Aliante, Cannery, the Cal, Fremont, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town and The Orleans with varied hours and limited seating.

— The Orleans will have poker with limited seating and select hours.

— Bingo with varied hours will be offered at Aliante, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town and Suncoast.

— Sportsbooks will be reopened at Aliante, Cannery, Fremont, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town, Suncoast and The Orleans with varied hours.

— Movie theaters, showrooms, fitness centers and spas will remain closed during the initial reopening phase.

Binion’s and Four Queens: Company spokeswoman Michele Richardson said she wasn’t able to answer when the properties plan to reopen at this time, adding the properties would “move forward” after Sisolak’s announcement.

