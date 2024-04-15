Which Las Vegas Valley resort has the biggest casino?
See which hotel-casinos have the biggest gaming footprint based on square footage and game count.
First-time visitors to Las Vegas can be surprised by how large many casinos are. The Strip is packed with resorts bigger than city blocks centered around filled gaming floors.
But which one is the biggest? It depends on how you measure it.
Going off square footage dedicated to gaming, Wynn has the largest casino with roughly 191,400 square feet, according to a 2023 annual report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That’s almost 17 percent larger than the next biggest — but it includes sister property, Encore.
Here are the 10 largest casinos in Clark County based on square footage allotted to gaming, as of December 2023, according to a Nevada Gaming Control Board report.
Wynn Las Vegas (including Encore):191,424
Sunset Station: 163,951
MGM Grand: 156,524
Bellagio: 156,000
Aria: 152,550
Mandalay Bay: 152,000
Santa Fe Station: 151,001
South Point: 146,002
Green Valley Ranch: 143,890
The Orleans: 137,000
But it’s not always about size. Slot players looking for a massive selection should venture off Strip. Las Vegas-area casinos with the highest number of slot machines tend to be locals properties, according to the state data.
Here are the Clark County casinos with the most slot machines, as of 2023:
Red Rock: 2,645
Durango: 2,330
Venetian (including Palazzo): 2,300
Boulder Station: 2,273
Green Valley Ranch: 2,200
South Point: 2,135
Santa Fe Station: 2,132
Sunset Station: 2,050
The Orleans: 1,890
Wynn (including Encore): 1,700
Players who love the energy of a crowded, large casino pit should stay on the Strip. Gaming floors with the most licensed tables are all there.
Here are the top 10 casinos in Clark County based on their table game count:
Venetian (including Palazzo): 251
Wynn (including Encore): 245
Caesars Palace: 172
Bellagio: 165
Aria: 149
Resorts World: 140
MGM Grand: 136
Fontainebleau: 125
Cosmopolitan: 109
Mirage: 95
McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.