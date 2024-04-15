Which Las Vegas Valley resort has the biggest casino?

See which hotel-casinos have the biggest gaming footprint based on square footage and game count.

Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip, seen in October 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First-time visitors to Las Vegas can be surprised by how large many casinos are. The Strip is packed with resorts bigger than city blocks centered around filled gaming floors.

But which one is the biggest? It depends on how you measure it.

Going off square footage dedicated to gaming, Wynn has the largest casino with roughly 191,400 square feet, according to a 2023 annual report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That’s almost 17 percent larger than the next biggest — but it includes sister property, Encore.

Here are the 10 largest casinos in Clark County based on square footage allotted to gaming, as of December 2023, according to a Nevada Gaming Control Board report.

Wynn Las Vegas (including Encore):191,424

Sunset Station: 163,951

MGM Grand: 156,524

Bellagio: 156,000

Aria: 152,550

Mandalay Bay: 152,000

Santa Fe Station: 151,001

South Point: 146,002

Green Valley Ranch: 143,890

The Orleans: 137,000

But it’s not always about size. Slot players looking for a massive selection should venture off Strip. Las Vegas-area casinos with the highest number of slot machines tend to be locals properties, according to the state data.

Here are the Clark County casinos with the most slot machines, as of 2023:

Red Rock: 2,645

Durango: 2,330

Venetian (including Palazzo): 2,300

Boulder Station: 2,273

Green Valley Ranch: 2,200

South Point: 2,135

Santa Fe Station: 2,132

Sunset Station: 2,050

The Orleans: 1,890

Wynn (including Encore): 1,700

Players who love the energy of a crowded, large casino pit should stay on the Strip. Gaming floors with the most licensed tables are all there.

Here are the top 10 casinos in Clark County based on their table game count:

Venetian (including Palazzo): 251

Wynn (including Encore): 245

Caesars Palace: 172

Bellagio: 165

Aria: 149

Resorts World: 140

MGM Grand: 136

Fontainebleau: 125

Cosmopolitan: 109

Mirage: 95

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.