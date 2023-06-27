Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?

As the summer heats up, locals may be eager to dip in the pool. These Las Vegas resorts will allow locals in without a hotel reservation.

A Golden Knights fan celebrates after her team scored on the Florida Panthers during a watch party for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Stadium Swim at Circa on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As the sun beats hotter and hotter on the Las Vegas Valley throughout the summer, locals without an easy way to cool down may find themselves jealous of the tourists relaxing on their poolside lounge chairs.

But there’s no need for bad vibes. Several resorts around the Las Vegas Valley allow area residents into their resort pool areas — some even for free.

Here are a few resort pools in Las Vegas that will let you in without a hotel reservation, organized by the type of promotion offered to locals. In most cases, be prepared to show proof of residency via a Nevada ID.

Free admission

Palms: Las Vegas locals can get free admission to the Palms’ Soak pool on weekdays.

Park MGM: Locals can get free admission to the Park MGM pool Mondays through Thursdays.

Tropicana Las Vegas: Locals can enter the Tropicana pool for free on weekdays.

Red Rock: The Rouge Cabanas at Red Rock Casino, an adults-only poolside lounge with food, cocktails and entertainment, is open with free general admission Thursdays through Mondays.

Green Valley Ranch: The Pond, an adults-only poolside food and beverage lounge with live DJs on Saturday and Sunday, is free to adults.

Day passes and other special promotions

Mandalay Bay: Mandalay Bay Beach, the 11-acre pool space with a lazy river and wave pool on site, offers weekend access to locals depending on weather and availability.

The Cosmopolitan: Locals can book daybed reservations at discounted rates at both resort pools Mondays through Thursdays. Daybeds can range from $100 to $175 in the promotion, depending on availability.

Locals can also go swimming in the resort’s Boulevard Pool during the Dive In Movies series, a weekly event on Monday evenings where movies are played on the pool deck. Local admission is $10.

Red Rock: Sandbar Pool at Red Rock offers day passes that start at $35 per adult and $20 per child. Prices increase on weekends and holidays.

Green Valley Ranch: The Backyard Pool at Green Valley Ranch offers day passes that start at $30 per adult and $20 per child. Prices increase on weekends and holidays.

Aliante: The pool at Aliante Casino admits non-hotel guests with day passes beginning at $25 per adult and $12 per child. Prices increase on weekends.

Downtown Grand: Locals can book discounted cabanas at the Downtown Grand rooftop pool. Cabanas are 50 percent off Mondays through Thursdays and 25 percent off Fridays through Sundays.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.