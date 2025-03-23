Why are the lights out at Resorts World?

Resorts World Las Vegas is turning its lights off for an hour on Saturday. Here’s why.

If you notice Resorts World Las Vegas’ lights out on the Las Vegas Strip, don’t be alarmed.

The casino-resort is turning the lights off on its LED screens, logo and marquees from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in honor of the World Wildlife Fund’s Earth Hour movement, which aims to “raise awareness and support for the planet against the backdrop of climate change,” Resorts World said in a news release.

The resort counted down to the light shutdown with a 60-second video on the West Tower LED screen.

Safety-related lighting and interior lighting is not affected by the light shutdown, the casino said.