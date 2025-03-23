66°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Why are the lights out at Resorts World?

Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Resorts World)
Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Resorts World)
More Stories
Race & Sports, the sportsbook at Palms, is seen on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Las ...
Nevada legislator revives effort to to kill sports betting tax
A slots player in the high limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian won ...
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Brian Thomas, O'Sheas Casino manager and resident leprechaun, poses for a photograph inside the ...
Veteran Las Vegas Strip performer says prices ‘absolutely ridiculous’
Financier Carl Icahn attends a news conference Feb. 7, 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Shiho Fukada ...
2 executives from Carl Icahn’s businesses join Caesars board
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2025 - 8:30 pm
 

If you notice Resorts World Las Vegas’ lights out on the Las Vegas Strip, don’t be alarmed.

The casino-resort is turning the lights off on its LED screens, logo and marquees from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in honor of the World Wildlife Fund’s Earth Hour movement, which aims to “raise awareness and support for the planet against the backdrop of climate change,” Resorts World said in a news release.

The resort counted down to the light shutdown with a 60-second video on the West Tower LED screen.

Safety-related lighting and interior lighting is not affected by the light shutdown, the casino said.

MOST READ BUSINESS
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES