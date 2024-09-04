Why casino companies promote responsible gaming efforts

September is Responsible Gaming Education Month, and the industry’s efforts to promote that cause are now in their 35th year.

September is Responsible Gaming Education Month, and the industry’s efforts to promote that cause are now in their 35th year due, in no small part, to one of the largest casino operators on the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars Entertainment was the first commercial casino company to advance responsible gaming with the launch of its Project 21 initiative in 1989.

The company also claims other responsible gaming firsts, including partnering with AT&T and the National Council on Problem Gambling to create a toll-free hotline (1995), offering a nationwide self-exclusion and self-restriction program (1999), a television advertisement campaign geared exclusively toward promoting responsible gaming (2002) and implementing betting limits in its online gambling products (2013).

Many of the company’s early responsible gaming efforts were the byproduct of Phil Satre’s advocacy. In 1990, Satre, then the CEO of Harrah’s Entertainment (which later became Caesars), was the first gaming executive recognized by the NCPG for his work. Sartre is currently a board member for Wynn Resorts.

Tom Reeg, CEO of Reno-based Caesars Entertainment, said the company was “proud to be a leader” in responsible gaming and “looks forward to expanding our programming as the gaming industry evolves.”

“Responsible gaming is at the heart of our business and it’s imperative that we provide the best resources for our guests to encourage safe play,” Reeg said in a statement Wednesday. “Through the hard work of our team members over the last 35 years, we’ve innovated and invested to provide guests with various tools and education opportunities and championing industry change.”

Caesars is not alone in its responsible gaming efforts this month.

The American Gaming Association — the industry’s Washington D.C.-based lobbying group — and MGM Resorts International will execute a responsible gaming campaign at select National Football League stadiums this year. Responsible gaming messaging will appear at multiple NFL locations across the country, including inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Collaboration is integral to strengthening our collective responsibility efforts,” said Joe Maloney, senior vice president of strategic communications for the AGA.

Alan Feldman, a former Las Vegas casino executive and current director of strategic initiatives for UNLV’s International Gaming Institute, said it is, and always has been, in the gambling industry’s best interest to promote, implement and execute responsible gaming initiatives.

“It’s about maintaining a healthy customer base,” he said. “If you end up inadvertently doing things that cause people to get into trouble or harm themselves or their families, that doesn’t benefit anybody. You want customers to play, enjoy themselves and to come back.”

