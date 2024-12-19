Why do casinos do giveaways?

Gift giveaways are often incorporated into a casino’s loyalty rewards program as an alternative to comps, free play and other promotions.

People wait in line at the MGM Rewards desk at the Aria hotel-casino on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Loyal casino players often tout their free play, comped rooms or VIP transportation to their base property. But some also eagerly grab up blankets, jackets, cookware and other seemingly random items from giveaways through the casino.

Casinos often set up loyalty reward programs that award frequent gamblers or property visitors for their repeat business by giving them access to special perks. Those often include waived resort fees, room upgrades, better food and drink and free play or special bonuses.

Sometimes, that can even include real gifts. Amanda Belarmino, an associate professor at UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, said giveaways will entice players to their property and are typically done as appreciation for customers or during times of low demand.

“These gifts are usually determined by a survey of guests to determine what they find valuable,” she said.

That can run the gamut. For instance, Station Casinos’ “gift days” for top-tiered members of their Boarding Pass program can receive a Golden Knights-themed throw blanket, a rolling duffle bag or headphones. A promotion through Caesars Rewards allows players who have earned “gift points” throughout the year to spend them at a “year-end shopping extravaganza” in Las Vegas.

Belarmino said there’s a strategy to the gifts, too. Some regional casinos are more likely to give home goods or hometown-related items, like sports jerseys. Strip casinos may have to get more creative for their out-of-town travelers.

“Local casinos tend to lean into logoed items and Las Vegas themed items,” she said. “Strip and Downtown hotels may choose items that are easy to take on plane. Players enjoy these benefits because they are unique and special. Any casino can comp rooms and meals but these giveaways give an extra motivation to play.”

