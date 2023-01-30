Wildfire Fremont casino sets opening date

Guests can visit the 21,000-square-foot “neighborhood casino” at 2700 E. Fremont St. beginning at noon that day, Station Casinos said last week.

A drone image of the Wildfire Fremont Casino, 2700 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas. The 21,000-square-foot casino with restaurants will open Feb. 10. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

The exterior of the Wildfire Fremont Casino, 2700 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas. The 21,000-square-foot casino with restaurants will open Feb. 10. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

A new Wildfire Casino near downtown Las Vegas will open Friday, Feb. 10, just in time for Super Bowl LVII.

The new Fremont location will have “new creature comforts,” company officials previously said, including 200 slot machines, bar-top and electronic table games, a full-service STN Sportsbook, 16 TVs around the bar, an IHOP and local Mexican restaurant Tacos El Pastor.

