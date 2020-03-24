William Hill CEO donates salary to laid off, furloughed workers

William Hill US CEO Joe Asher is donating his salary until sports return to assist his sportsbook employees that have been laid off or furloughed.

The top executive of William Hill US has created a foundation to assist William Hill employees furloughed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Joe Asher said he would donate his entire salary to the foundation until sports resume and he is encouraging other executives on his team to do the same.

The fund is designed to add an additional layer of support for William Hill employees who have recently been furloughed or laid off.

