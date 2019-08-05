Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Arizona

A Powerball player just over the Nevada border is $100,000 richer after Saturday’s drawing.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The winning ticket was sold at Maverik Country Store, 2612 Desert Foothills Drive in Bullhead City, according to Arizona Lottery officials. It hit four of the five numbers drawn, including the Powerball.

The lottery location is about 4 miles southeast of Laughlin.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 3, 6, 45, 66, 68 with Powerball 13. In addition, the Power Play number was 2. doubling the $50,000 prize.

Saturday’s jackpot was for $102 million, which rolled over. Wednesday’s jackpot is for $112 million.

