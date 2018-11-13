Wisconsin man wins $1.3M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A Las Vegas visitor from Wisconsin became an instant millionaire after hitting a slot jackpot worth more than $1.3 million Saturday afternoon.

Wanda Oelke, left, Kerry Whitney, VP of Table Games for Cromwell, Flamingo and The LINQ, jackpot winner Jon Oelke, O’Sheas Manager Brian Thomas, lower right. (Caesars Entertainment)

The man, who was identified as Jon Oelke from Kenosha, Wisconsin, hit the jackpot while playing Three Card Poker Progressive with his family and friends at O’Sheas Casino at The Linq on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a press release.

The man hit a royal flush to win a jackpot of $1,388,162.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.