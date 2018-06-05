Wisconsin woman wins $1.4M jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

A Las Vegas visitor from Wisconsin hit a jackpot worth $1,453,640 in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Derek Stevens, owner of the Golden Gate casino in downtown Las Vegas, stands with Rhonda L. of Wisconsin after she won a jackpot worth $1,453,640 at the casino on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (DerekJStevens/Twitter)

A Las Vegas visitor from Wisconsin hit a jackpot worth $1,453,640 in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

The guest hit nine spots on a Scientific Games’ Million Degrees slot machine at the Golden Gate, according to casino owner Derek Stevens. He said on Twitter that it was the largest jackpot in his career.

Someone just hit the largest jackpot in my career. It happened @GoldenGateVegas 20 minutes ago. Driving in now, info and pic coming up. #NeverHadAMillion$Jackpot — Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) June 5, 2018

This isn’t the first time this year that a guest from Wisconsin won big on a slot jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. In February, a man won $1.23 million while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine at Fremont in downtown.