Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

Mary, of Catoosa, Oklahoma, poses with her jackpot. (Four Queens)

An Oklahoma woman won nearly $400K on a downtown Las Vegas slot machine.

The Four Queens casino said in a tweet on Monday that Mary, from Catoosa, Oklahoma, was playing a Wheel of Fortune quarter machine when she hit a jackpot worth $388,327.05.

$388,327.05!!! to Mary from Catoosa Oklahoma on a Wheel of Fortune quarter machine. Congratulations Mary!!! pic.twitter.com/6inx14bOXs — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) November 29, 2021

The casino posted photos in another tweet on Monday of a video poker royal flush worth $6,281, a Dancing Drums slot jackpot worth $10,211.91 and another slot jackpot worth $15,267.43.

