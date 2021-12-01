73°F
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2021 - 3:00 pm
 
Mary, of Catoosa, Oklahoma, poses with her jackpot. (Four Queens)
An Oklahoma woman won nearly $400K on a downtown Las Vegas slot machine.

The Four Queens casino said in a tweet on Monday that Mary, from Catoosa, Oklahoma, was playing a Wheel of Fortune quarter machine when she hit a jackpot worth $388,327.05.

The casino posted photos in another tweet on Monday of a video poker royal flush worth $6,281, a Dancing Drums slot jackpot worth $10,211.91 and another slot jackpot worth $15,267.43.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow her on Twitter at @alexisdford.

