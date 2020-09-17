Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino

Louise, a regular visitor from Hawaii stopped by the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas and hit a jackpot of $789,062 slot jackpot Wednesday — and then added an extra $5,000.

Louise (no last name given) not only won a $789,000 jackpot on Wednesday, Spet. 16, 2020, she won $5,000 on a nearby machine at The Fremont while waiting to get her payout (Boyd Gaming photo)

You’ve heard that some people have all the luck, right?

That may very well apply to Louise (no last name given), a regular visitor from Hawaii who stopped by the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas.

She hit a jackpot of $789,062 on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno slot game about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The lucky guest thought she won $79,000 at first but quickly realized she won 10 times that amount.

While waiting to get her payout from Boyd Gaming, she hit for $5,000 on a nearby machine.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.