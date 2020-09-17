97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2020 - 10:40 am
 
Updated September 17, 2020 - 11:03 am

You’ve heard that some people have all the luck, right?

That may very well apply to Louise (no last name given), a regular visitor from Hawaii who stopped by the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas.

She hit a jackpot of $789,062 on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno slot game about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The lucky guest thought she won $79,000 at first but quickly realized she won 10 times that amount.

While waiting to get her payout from Boyd Gaming, she hit for $5,000 on a nearby machine.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
2
Las Vegas expected to break rainless record after dry summer
Las Vegas expected to break rainless record after dry summer
3
Douglas County may have to pay back CARES aid after Trump rally
Douglas County may have to pay back CARES aid after Trump rally
4
Google to invest additional $600M in Henderson facility
Google to invest additional $600M in Henderson facility
5
CARTOON: Biden and Harris
CARTOON: Biden and Harris
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fresh seafood on display at Estiatorio Milos inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, ...
Estiatorio Milos exiting Cosmopolitan
By / RJ

Estiatorio Milos is leaving The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, although details of when it will close its doors, and where it may resurface, are still fuzzy.