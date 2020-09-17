Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino
Louise, a regular visitor from Hawaii stopped by the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas and hit a jackpot of $789,062 slot jackpot Wednesday — and then added an extra $5,000.
You’ve heard that some people have all the luck, right?
That may very well apply to Louise (no last name given), a regular visitor from Hawaii who stopped by the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas.
She hit a jackpot of $789,062 on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno slot game about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.
The lucky guest thought she won $79,000 at first but quickly realized she won 10 times that amount.
While waiting to get her payout from Boyd Gaming, she hit for $5,000 on a nearby machine.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.