76°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Woman hits $834K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2021 - 1:56 pm
 
The winning Mississippi Stud hand. (Paris Las Vegas)
The winning Mississippi Stud hand. (Paris Las Vegas)

One lucky winner hit an $834,091 jackpot at Paris Las Vegas on Friday.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was in town for a wedding and won the money after about five minutes at a Mississippi Stud table, the casino said in a statement on Saturday.

“She intends to help others with her winnings and immediately started thinking of all the family she plans to assist,” the statement said. “She also plans on paying off her house and helping her kids pay off their homes.”

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man ordered to spend rest of his life in jail
Las Vegas man ordered to spend rest of his life in jail
2
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
3
The Electric Daisy Carnival returns, eclectic as ever
The Electric Daisy Carnival returns, eclectic as ever
4
School Board to consider ending Superintendent Jara’s contract
School Board to consider ending Superintendent Jara’s contract
5
Gene Simmons of Kiss lists Henderson mansion for $14.95M
Gene Simmons of Kiss lists Henderson mansion for $14.95M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company ...
DraftKings gets extension to pursue $22.5B takeover deal
By / RJ

Entain said in a statement Tuesday that the company’s board has been in discussions with DraftKings to explore the “merits and feasibility” of a potential deal and set a Nov. 16 “Put Up or Shut Up,” deadline for the proposal.

In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo, a gambler makes a sports bet at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, ...
New Jersey reports billion-dollar sports betting handle in September
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

New Jersey’s sports betting industry in September became the first in the United States to take in more than a billion dollars in bets in a single month. Nevada has yet to release its September numbers.