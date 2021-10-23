Woman hits $834K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

The winning Mississippi Stud hand. (Paris Las Vegas)

One lucky winner hit an $834,091 jackpot at Paris Las Vegas on Friday.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was in town for a wedding and won the money after about five minutes at a Mississippi Stud table, the casino said in a statement on Saturday.

“She intends to help others with her winnings and immediately started thinking of all the family she plans to assist,” the statement said. “She also plans on paying off her house and helping her kids pay off their homes.”

